Better Know A Signee: AJ Swann

AJ Swann

Score for the Dores



After nearly 7,000 yards and 65 TDs, welcome QB @Ajswann10 to the family. #FirstCla22 | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/8wSPlPkUPi — Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) December 15, 2021

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 200

Hometown: White, Georgia

High School: Cherokee

247 Sports composite: #397 (national), #27 (quarterback), #40 (Georgia)

Rivals: 4-star, #19 (pro-style quarterback), #34 (Georgia)

Other Power 5 offers: Maryland (previously committed), Georgia Tech, Colorado, Wisconsin

Vanderbilt will take two quarterbacks in the 2022 recruiting class, and the higher-rated of the two is AJ Swann.

The former Maryland commit announced for Vanderbilt on December 5, a few days after decommitting from the Terps. On film, he appears to have good, effortless arm strength along with some mobility and a sturdy build.

Vanderbilt doesn’t have an immediate need for a starting quarterback with Mike Wright and Ken Seals both expected to return in 2022, though if either of them transfer, Swann would probably enter 2022 as the backup quarterback. It’s easy to see him developing into the starter down the road, though “down the road” probably is around 2024 or so unless he’s good enough to force the issue earlier than that.