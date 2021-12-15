 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Better Know A Signee: AJ Swann

One of two quarterbacks that Vanderbilt will sign in the 2022 class.

By Tom Stephenson
/ new
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

AJ Swann

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 200

Hometown: White, Georgia

High School: Cherokee

247 Sports composite: #397 (national), #27 (quarterback), #40 (Georgia)

Rivals: 4-star, #19 (pro-style quarterback), #34 (Georgia)

Other Power 5 offers: Maryland (previously committed), Georgia Tech, Colorado, Wisconsin

Vanderbilt will take two quarterbacks in the 2022 recruiting class, and the higher-rated of the two is AJ Swann.

The former Maryland commit announced for Vanderbilt on December 5, a few days after decommitting from the Terps. On film, he appears to have good, effortless arm strength along with some mobility and a sturdy build.

Vanderbilt doesn’t have an immediate need for a starting quarterback with Mike Wright and Ken Seals both expected to return in 2022, though if either of them transfer, Swann would probably enter 2022 as the backup quarterback. It’s easy to see him developing into the starter down the road, though “down the road” probably is around 2024 or so unless he’s good enough to force the issue earlier than that.

More From Anchor Of Gold

Loading comments...