Good morning.

As the early signing period starts tomorrow, it’s good to see that Clark Lea’s strong close to the 2022 recruiting class continues. Joining the fold on Monday were defensive line prospect Yilanan Ouattara, and defensive back (and former Duke commit) Savion Riley:

Of note: Ouattara (good luck pronouncing that name, SEC Network broadcasters) is from Germany, the second player in Vanderbilt’s 2022 class. We can only assume this is Daniel Diermeier’s work.

Meantime, South Carolina got Spencer Rattler, the former Oklahoma quarterback, to commit yesterday, and everybody on the college football internet completely forgot why he got benched at Oklahoma and thinks this is a big deal. Which, it is, because South Carolina was playing a grad assistant there last year, but I guess once you’ve been deemed a five-star, you’re a five-star forever regardless of what else you do in your career.

SEC Basketball Schedule and Picks

Season to date: 4-9 ATS, 11-2 totals

USC Upstate at Tennessee (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): USC Upstate +34, Under 138.5

USC Upstate +34, Under 138.5 Allen at South Carolina (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): No line

No line Northwestern State at LSU (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network): LSU -33, Under 145.5

LSU -33, Under 145.5 Georgia State at Mississippi State (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Mississippi State -9.5, Over 142.5

Mississippi State -9.5, Over 142.5 North Alabama at Auburn (8:00 PM CT, SEC Network): North Alabama +27.5, Over 140.5

North Alabama +27.5, Over 140.5 Alabama at Memphis (8:00 PM CT, ESPN): Alabama -5.5, Over 154.5

Scoreboard

NFL: Rams 30, Cardinals 23.

NBA: Cavaliers 105, Heat 94 ... Warriors 102, Pacers 100 ... Raptors 124, Kings 101 ... Rockets 132, Hawks 126 ... Celtics 117, Bucks 103 ... Grizzlies 126, 76ers 91 ... Mavericks 120, Hornets 96 ... Nuggets 113, Wizards 107 ... Clippers 111, Suns 95.