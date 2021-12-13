Good morning.

I’m sure you came in here looking for Vanderbilt sports news and... there really isn’t any. It’s finals week, so there’s not much going on. The early signing period is two days away, of course, but I don’t have anything new to report on that front either, so...

Ah, hell, shot/chaser time with that quarterback with the mullet making his transfer decision.

Ewers is the new era of top QB recruit and if you don't like the way it is happening you probably aren't going to be a fan of the direction CFB is heading https://t.co/7sdJo9XjvG — Burnt Orange Nation (@BON_SBNation) December 7, 2021

A lot of marketing, not a lot of football. University of Texas https://t.co/ZwvZHrG2U5 — Tortillas and Takes Podcast (@TortillasNTakes) December 13, 2021

(Also, college players are allowed to have agents now? Well then.)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: South Carolina 66, Florida State 65 ... Maryland 70, Florida 68.

NFL: Browns 24, Ravens 22 ... Titans 20, Jaguars 0 ... Chiefs 48, Raiders 9 ... Saints 30, Jets 9 ... Cowboys 27, Football Team 20 ... Falcons 29, Panthers 21 ... Seahawks 33, Texans 13 ... Broncos 38, Lions 10 ... Chargers 37, Giants 21 ... 49ers 26, Bengals 23 ... Buccaneers 33, Bills 27 ... Packers 45, Bears 30.

NBA: Bucks 112, Knicks 97 ... Nets 116, Pistons 104 ... Mavericks 103, Thunder 84 ... Spurs 112, Pelicans 97 ... Timberwolves 116, Trail Blazers 111 ... Lakers 106, Magic 94.

NHL: Predators 1, Rangers 0 ... Ducks 3, Blues 2 ... Avalanche 3, Panthers 2 ... Golden Knights 6, Wild 4 ... Canucks 2, Hurricanes 1.