Vanderbilt Basketball Mail Bag #4: Call For Submissions

So... that loss sucked. It’s not that it’s worrisome to lose to Loyola-Chicago; it’s more that this game exemplified what’s wrong with this team, and reminded us (via the heady, scheme-specific, perfectly executed 3 point heavy motion offense of Loyola-Chicago) of what Vanderbilt basketball used to be, and that’s depressing.
Tom's right. Loyola-Chicago currently is what we used to be. That's why this efficient dismantling hurts.— Andrew VU '04 (@AndrewVU041) December 11, 2021
The past 5 years are the best argument to build a statue of Kevin Stallings' Shine-O-Ball-O head outside Memorial.— Andrew VU '04 (@AndrewVU041) December 11, 2021
Anyway, I’m sure you have questions.
Here are the rules of the mail bag:
This is a basketball mail bag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt basketball, SEC basketball, college basketball, and possibly the occasional NBA or general basketball question will be answered.
- Post your questions here in the comments.
- I will take the best questions, and possibly narrow down those that deal with the same topic. Then, all Anchor of Gold community writers will get the opportunity to chime in. The answers are usually published 3 days after the call for submissions is issued.
- All Anchor of Gold community guidelines apply to the questions.
- Ted Skuchas is a living legend.
- Josh Henderson has a year of eligibility left.
- Jeff Green traveled.
