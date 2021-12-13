Vanderbilt Basketball Mail Bag #4: Call For Submissions

So... that loss sucked. It’s not that it’s worrisome to lose to Loyola-Chicago; it’s more that this game exemplified what’s wrong with this team, and reminded us (via the heady, scheme-specific, perfectly executed 3 point heavy motion offense of Loyola-Chicago) of what Vanderbilt basketball used to be, and that’s depressing.

Tom's right. Loyola-Chicago currently is what we used to be. That's why this efficient dismantling hurts. — Andrew VU '04 (@AndrewVU041) December 11, 2021

The past 5 years are the best argument to build a statue of Kevin Stallings' Shine-O-Ball-O head outside Memorial. — Andrew VU '04 (@AndrewVU041) December 11, 2021

Anyway, I’m sure you have questions.

Here are the rules of the mail bag:

This is a basketball mail bag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt basketball, SEC basketball, college basketball, and possibly the occasional NBA or general basketball question will be answered.