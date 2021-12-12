Good morning.

With the early signing period coming up on Wednesday, Clark Lea and staff look to be closing strong, and on Saturday they picked up a commitment from Jeffrey Ugo, a three-star safety out of George Ranch High School in Richmond, Texas:

Anyway, Vanderbilt’s recruiting class is now ranked 30th in the 247 Sports composite, and 22nd in 247’s own rankings (and 25th at Rivals, so I don’t know what’s dragging them down except for maybe ESPN’s shitty rankings.)

With all of the sports teams on finals break this week, I guess this space is going to be for shitposting and occasional recruiting news. Have fun.

SEC Basketball Schedule and Picks

Season to date: 3-8 ATS, 9-2 totals

Florida State vs. South Carolina (11:00 AM CT, ESPN2): South Carolina +6.5, Under 137.5

South Carolina +6.5, Under 137.5 Florida vs. Maryland (3:30 PM CT, BTN): Florida -5, Over 136.5

Scoreboard

