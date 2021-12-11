Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Well, that sucked: Vanderbilt lost its third game in a row last night, 69-58 to Loyola-Chicago, and in the process I think we figured out where all those shooters that Vanderbilt used to recruit have now gone as the Ramblers went 17-of-37 from deep. The Hustler has more.

And now, both basketball teams (and, well, all the other teams on campus) are on finals break. Vanderbilt won’t have another event until next Saturday. Since this is Anchor of Gold, though, we have an open thread coming today for the FCS, Division II, and Division III playoffs.

SEC Basketball Schedule and Picks

Season to date: 0-1 ATS, 1-0 totals

Nebraska vs. Auburn (10:30 AM CT, ESPN2): Auburn -15, Over 151

Auburn -15, Over 151 Arkansas vs. Oklahoma (12:30 PM CT, ESPN2): Arkansas +1, Under 144

Arkansas +1, Under 144 Mississippi State vs. Colorado State (1:00 PM CT, ESPNU): Colorado State +1.5, Under 144

Colorado State +1.5, Under 144 Missouri at Kansas (2:15 PM CT, ESPN): Missouri +23.5, Over 142.5

Missouri +23.5, Over 142.5 UNC Greensboro at Tennessee (3:30 PM CT, SEC Network): UNC Greensboro +21.5, Under 128.5

UNC Greensboro +21.5, Under 128.5 Kentucky at Notre Dame (4:15 PM CT, ESPN): Kentucky -5, Under 143.5

Kentucky -5, Under 143.5 LSU vs. Georgia Tech (5:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Georgia Tech +7.5, Under 139.5

Georgia Tech +7.5, Under 139.5 TCU vs. Texas A&M (5:30 PM CT, SEC Network): TCU -1.5, Over 128.5

TCU -1.5, Over 128.5 Western Kentucky vs. Ole Miss (7:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Ole Miss -5.5, Over 135.5

Ole Miss -5.5, Over 135.5 Houston at Alabama (9:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Alabama -2, Over 146

Scoreboard

NBA: Hornets 124, Kings 123 ... Pacers 106, Mavericks 93 ... Nets 113, Hawks 105 ... Raptors 90, Knicks 87 ... Bucks 123, Rockets 114 ... Cavaliers 123, Timberwolves 106 ... Pelicans 109, Pistons 93 ... Lakers 116, Thunder 95 ... Suns 111, Celtics 90.

NHL: Rangers 2, Sabres 1 ... Penguins 4, Capitals 2 ... Predators 3, Devils 2 ... Avalanche 7, Red Wings 3 ... Panthers 3, Coyotes 1 ... Canucks 4, Jets 3 ... Flyers 4, Golden Knights 3.