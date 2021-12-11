Saturday College Football Schedule and Open Thread

It’s Saturday, Vanderbilt’s football season is over, the basketball team doesn’t play today (and took one on the chin last night against Loyola-Chicago) and... well, I guess there’s other football you can watch.

The only FBS game today is Army-Navy, which is fine, BUT there’s also the lower division playoffs... you know, the thing Anchor of Gold readers really care about. And, hey, if you want to turn this thread into an open thread for basketball or whatever weird stuff you can find on ESPN+... I’m not about to stop you.

11:00 AM CT

FCS Quarterfinals: ETSU at North Dakota State (ESPN)

Division II Semifinals: Colorado Mines at Valdosta State (ESPN+)

Division III Semifinals: North Central at Mount Union (ESPN+)

1:00 PM CT

FCS Quarterfinals: South Dakota State at Villanova (ESPN+)

2:00 PM CT

Army vs. Navy (CBS)

2:30 PM CT

Division II Semifinals: Shepherd at Ferris State (ESPN+)

Division III Semifinals: Mary Hardin Baylor at Wisconsin-Whitewater (ESPN+)

7:00 PM CT

The Heisman Ceremony (ESPN)

7:30 PM CT