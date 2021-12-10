8-2

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

29 (KenPom) December 10, 2021

7:00 PM CT

Video: SEC Network+

Radio: WQZQ 830 AM/93.3 FM/101.9 FM(Affiliates)

5-3

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

84 (KenPom)

All right, so Vanderbilt’s lost two in a row and we’re hoping not to make it three with the Loyola Ramblers coming to town. Loyola, you might recall, made a Final Four run in 2018 and went back to the Sweet 16 last year.

This isn’t that team, technically, though they do have a lot back from last season. They don’t have Cameron Krutwig, nor do they have their coach, Porter Moser, who will be coaching in the SEC in a couple of years after Oklahoma joins. They do have eight wins and two losses, though, with both losses coming against Top 25-ish teams (Michigan State and Auburn) ... but the best team they’ve beaten is Arizona State, who’s ranked 14 spots lower than Vanderbilt in KenPom.

Anyway, Vegas and KenPom both have us as an underdog, but maybe we can pull this one out? Please? If not, we’ll have eight days to forget about this team while Vanderbilt has finals.

(Also, to reemphasize: this is on SEC Network+ because the main SEC Network is showing a replay of Alabama-Georgia. This is a serious comment.)