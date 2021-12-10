Good morning.

A day after being waived by the Houston Texans, former Vanderbilt linebacker Zach Cunningham is returning to Nashville. Cunningham was claimed off waivers by the Titans yesterday and will play for the team for at least the rest of the season.

Vanderbilt basketball hosts Loyola-Chicago tonight at 7 PM CT on the SEC Network+ and while the Ramblers aren’t the same team as last year, when they were ranked in the top 10 of KenPom and made it to the Sweet 16, they’re still ranked 29 in KenPom and are favored in this matchup. For Vanderbilt, it’s an opportunity to end a two-game losing streak and perhaps flip the script on the season before going into an eight-day break for finals.

The Hustler has a roundtable on the College Football Playoff.

SEC Basketball Schedule and Picks

Loyola-Chicago at Vanderbilt (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Vanderbilt +4.5, Under 132

