Report: Three more Vanderbilt football players enter transfer portal

Robbie Weinstein at 247 Sports reports this morning that three more Vanderbilt football players have entered the transfer portal: wide receiver Amir Abdur-Rahman, and defensive linemen Lorenza Surgers and Terion “Tank” Sugick.

Source: Vanderbilt’s Tank Sugick and Lorenza Surgers have both officially entered the transfer portal, as previously reported by @247Sports. — Robbie Weinstein (@rwweinstein) November 30, 2021

Source: Vanderbilt WR Amir Abdur-Rahman is in the transfer portal. Played a big role in 2020 before seeing his snaps cut under new staff.https://t.co/bl2qVkyKyI @247SportsPortal pic.twitter.com/9LMr2fufRL — Robbie Weinstein (@rwweinstein) November 30, 2021

In terms of impact on the 2022 team, Amir Abdur-Rahman is the big loss; the redshirt junior caught 13 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown in 2021, but that was after catching 27 passes for 406 yards and a touchdown in the 2020 season. Lorenza Surgers was a rotational defensive end who saw action in all 12 games in 2021 and had 17 total tackles with a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss; like Abdur-Rahman, he was in his fourth year in the program and is probably earning his degree. As I wrote yesterday, guys opting to play their final year elsewhere probably isn’t cause for alarm.

Tank Sugick, a 6’2”, 305-pound true freshman defensive tackle who appeared in three games and had two total tackles, might be cause for alarm — if he weren’t good friends with already-departed defensive lineman Marcus Bradley. This strikes me as a transfer that might hurt down the road but is mostly occurring for non-football reasons.

That now makes six Vanderbilt football players who have entered the transfer portal since the season ended, in addition to two more (Bradley and third-string quarterback Jeremy Moussa) who had already announced.