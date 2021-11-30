 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Three more Vanderbilt football players enter transfer portal

Amir Abdur-Rahman, Lorenza Surgers, and Tank Sugick will not play for Vanderbilt in 2022.

By Tom Stephenson
NCAA Football: Kentucky at Vanderbilt Tennessean-USA TODAY Sports

Robbie Weinstein at 247 Sports reports this morning that three more Vanderbilt football players have entered the transfer portal: wide receiver Amir Abdur-Rahman, and defensive linemen Lorenza Surgers and Terion “Tank” Sugick.

In terms of impact on the 2022 team, Amir Abdur-Rahman is the big loss; the redshirt junior caught 13 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown in 2021, but that was after catching 27 passes for 406 yards and a touchdown in the 2020 season. Lorenza Surgers was a rotational defensive end who saw action in all 12 games in 2021 and had 17 total tackles with a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss; like Abdur-Rahman, he was in his fourth year in the program and is probably earning his degree. As I wrote yesterday, guys opting to play their final year elsewhere probably isn’t cause for alarm.

Tank Sugick, a 6’2”, 305-pound true freshman defensive tackle who appeared in three games and had two total tackles, might be cause for alarm — if he weren’t good friends with already-departed defensive lineman Marcus Bradley. This strikes me as a transfer that might hurt down the road but is mostly occurring for non-football reasons.

That now makes six Vanderbilt football players who have entered the transfer portal since the season ended, in addition to two more (Bradley and third-string quarterback Jeremy Moussa) who had already announced.

