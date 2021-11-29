0-3

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

358 (KenPom) November 29, 2021

7:00 PM CT

Video: SEC Network+

Radio: WQZQ 830 AM/93.3 FM(TuneIn)

4-1

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

64 (KenPom)

The Vanderbilt Commodores return to Memorial Gym tonight after a highly successful trip up to Pittsburgh last Wednesday. Vanderbilt went into the Petersen Events Center and pulled away late to beat Pitt 68-52, with Trey Thomas finally finding his shooting stroke to lead the team with 14 points off the bench.

Tonight’s opponent presents a bit less of a challenge. Mississippi Valley State is 0-3 on the season and currently ranked 358th (out of 358 Division I teams) in KenPom, though the Delta Devils actually led Ole Miss at halftime before fading in the second half in a 73-58 loss. That might be an indicator that they’re improving, or it might just be a sign that Ole Miss is trash. Either way, Vegas has Vanderbilt as a 37-point favorite tonight.

Of note: the Commodores are up to 64th in KenPom, 17 spots higher than where they stood entering the Pitt game, and actually the highest they’ve been since before the first game of SEC play in the 2018-19 season. It’s taken three freaking years but we’re back to where we were before Bryce Drew steered the ship into the iceberg.