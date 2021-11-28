 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tennessee 45, Vanderbilt 21: This was a football game that happened

Yeah, I’m done with the season.

By Tom Stephenson
/ new
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Five Factors

Five Factors Vanderbilt Tennessee
Five Factors Vanderbilt Tennessee
Plays 75 60
Total Yards 320 443
Yards Per Play 4.3 7.4
Rushing Attempts 41 42
Rushing Yards 134 287
Rushing YPP 3.3 6.8
Passing Attempts 34 18
Passing Yards 186 156
Passing YPP 5.5 8.7
Rushing Success Rate 34.10% 59.50%
Passing Success Rate 35.30% 44.40%
Success Rate 34.70% 55.00%
Avg. Field Position 21.5 45.3
PP40 7 4.22
Turnovers 1 1

Yeah, this one was this close to being completely out of hand from the jump: Vanderbilt’s first drive was promising, until Mike Wright threw a pick six; then, after a quick three and out, a Tennessee punt return gave the Vols the ball at the Vanderbilt 21 and gave them a chance for a quick kill. Instead, a fourth-down stand spared the Commodores the execution chamber, but another promising drive stalled after a false start penalty.

The numbers, of course, look like complete domination by Tennessee, and that’s pretty much what happened; Vanderbilt mostly kept the final score from getting completely out of hand by basically playing keep-away in the second half, going on scoring drives of 13 and 20 plays. Clark Lea was once again extremely aggressive (and successful) on fourth down, going 5-for-7; Vanderbilt had more fourth-down attempts than punts, which is a good sign. That said, I’ll be curious to see if this keeps up next season; sure, Lea has been very aggressive over the last few games, but it’s easy to be aggressive when you have nothing to lose — a team that’s already out of bowl contention playing three games where they’re a heavy underdog. It’s a completely different thing to be aggressive when you’re weirdly bogged down in a close game against Northern Illinois — or, hell, an SEC game.

Anyway, I don’t really have a whole lot else to say about this. This was a rough game at the end of a rough season and I’m just gonna give you the stats without a ton of commentary. Let’s move into the offseason, folks.

Passing Stats

Passing Comp Att Comp % Yds TD INT Sacks Yds Lost Net Yds Success Rate YPP
Passing Comp Att Comp % Yds TD INT Sacks Yds Lost Net Yds Success Rate YPP
Mike Wright 16 31 51.60% 197 1 1 2 19 178 33.30% 5.4
Ken Seals 1 1 100.00% 8 0 0 0 0 8 0.00% 8

Rushing Stats

Rushing Att Yds YPA TD Success Rate
Rushing Att Yds YPA TD Success Rate
Rocko Griffin 27 100 3.7 1 40.70%
Mike Wright 6 16 2.7 1 16.70%
James Ziglor III 1 4 4 0 0.00%
Cam Johnson 1 0 0 0 0.00%

Receiving Stats

Receiving Targets Catches Yds TD Catch Rate Yds/Target Yds/Catch Success Rate
Receiving Targets Catches Yds TD Catch Rate Yds/Target Yds/Catch Success Rate
Will Sheppard 8 5 97 1 62.50% 12.1 19.4 37.50%
Chris Pierce 6 4 45 0 66.70% 7.5 11.3 50.00%
Amir Abdur-Rahman 5 3 37 0 60.00% 7.4 12.3 60.00%
Cam Johnson 4 2 20 0 50.00% 5 10 50.00%
Ben Bresnahan 2 2 9 0 100.00% 4.5 4.5 0.00%
Devin Boddie 2 0 0 0 0.00% 0 #DIV/0! 0.00%
James Ziglor III 1 1 -3 0 100.00% -3 -3 0.00%
Justin Ball 1 0 0 0 0.00% 0 #DIV/0! 0.00%
Gavin Schoenwald 1 0 0 0 0.00% 0 #DIV/0! 0.00%

More From Anchor Of Gold

Loading comments...