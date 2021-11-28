Five Factors
|Five Factors
|Vanderbilt
|Tennessee
|Five Factors
|Vanderbilt
|Tennessee
|Plays
|75
|60
|Total Yards
|320
|443
|Yards Per Play
|4.3
|7.4
|Rushing Attempts
|41
|42
|Rushing Yards
|134
|287
|Rushing YPP
|3.3
|6.8
|Passing Attempts
|34
|18
|Passing Yards
|186
|156
|Passing YPP
|5.5
|8.7
|Rushing Success Rate
|34.10%
|59.50%
|Passing Success Rate
|35.30%
|44.40%
|Success Rate
|34.70%
|55.00%
|Avg. Field Position
|21.5
|45.3
|PP40
|7
|4.22
|Turnovers
|1
|1
Yeah, this one was this close to being completely out of hand from the jump: Vanderbilt’s first drive was promising, until Mike Wright threw a pick six; then, after a quick three and out, a Tennessee punt return gave the Vols the ball at the Vanderbilt 21 and gave them a chance for a quick kill. Instead, a fourth-down stand spared the Commodores the execution chamber, but another promising drive stalled after a false start penalty.
The numbers, of course, look like complete domination by Tennessee, and that’s pretty much what happened; Vanderbilt mostly kept the final score from getting completely out of hand by basically playing keep-away in the second half, going on scoring drives of 13 and 20 plays. Clark Lea was once again extremely aggressive (and successful) on fourth down, going 5-for-7; Vanderbilt had more fourth-down attempts than punts, which is a good sign. That said, I’ll be curious to see if this keeps up next season; sure, Lea has been very aggressive over the last few games, but it’s easy to be aggressive when you have nothing to lose — a team that’s already out of bowl contention playing three games where they’re a heavy underdog. It’s a completely different thing to be aggressive when you’re weirdly bogged down in a close game against Northern Illinois — or, hell, an SEC game.
Anyway, I don’t really have a whole lot else to say about this. This was a rough game at the end of a rough season and I’m just gonna give you the stats without a ton of commentary. Let’s move into the offseason, folks.
Passing Stats
|Passing
|Comp
|Att
|Comp %
|Yds
|TD
|INT
|Sacks
|Yds Lost
|Net Yds
|Success Rate
|YPP
|Passing
|Comp
|Att
|Comp %
|Yds
|TD
|INT
|Sacks
|Yds Lost
|Net Yds
|Success Rate
|YPP
|Mike Wright
|16
|31
|51.60%
|197
|1
|1
|2
|19
|178
|33.30%
|5.4
|Ken Seals
|1
|1
|100.00%
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00%
|8
Rushing Stats
|Rushing
|Att
|Yds
|YPA
|TD
|Success Rate
|Rushing
|Att
|Yds
|YPA
|TD
|Success Rate
|Rocko Griffin
|27
|100
|3.7
|1
|40.70%
|Mike Wright
|6
|16
|2.7
|1
|16.70%
|James Ziglor III
|1
|4
|4
|0
|0.00%
|Cam Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.00%
Receiving Stats
|Receiving
|Targets
|Catches
|Yds
|TD
|Catch Rate
|Yds/Target
|Yds/Catch
|Success Rate
|Receiving
|Targets
|Catches
|Yds
|TD
|Catch Rate
|Yds/Target
|Yds/Catch
|Success Rate
|Will Sheppard
|8
|5
|97
|1
|62.50%
|12.1
|19.4
|37.50%
|Chris Pierce
|6
|4
|45
|0
|66.70%
|7.5
|11.3
|50.00%
|Amir Abdur-Rahman
|5
|3
|37
|0
|60.00%
|7.4
|12.3
|60.00%
|Cam Johnson
|4
|2
|20
|0
|50.00%
|5
|10
|50.00%
|Ben Bresnahan
|2
|2
|9
|0
|100.00%
|4.5
|4.5
|0.00%
|Devin Boddie
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0
|#DIV/0!
|0.00%
|James Ziglor III
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|100.00%
|-3
|-3
|0.00%
|Justin Ball
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0
|#DIV/0!
|0.00%
|Gavin Schoenwald
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0
|#DIV/0!
|0.00%
