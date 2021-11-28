Five Factors Five Factors Vanderbilt Tennessee Five Factors Vanderbilt Tennessee Plays 75 60 Total Yards 320 443 Yards Per Play 4.3 7.4 Rushing Attempts 41 42 Rushing Yards 134 287 Rushing YPP 3.3 6.8 Passing Attempts 34 18 Passing Yards 186 156 Passing YPP 5.5 8.7 Rushing Success Rate 34.10% 59.50% Passing Success Rate 35.30% 44.40% Success Rate 34.70% 55.00% Avg. Field Position 21.5 45.3 PP40 7 4.22 Turnovers 1 1

Yeah, this one was this close to being completely out of hand from the jump: Vanderbilt’s first drive was promising, until Mike Wright threw a pick six; then, after a quick three and out, a Tennessee punt return gave the Vols the ball at the Vanderbilt 21 and gave them a chance for a quick kill. Instead, a fourth-down stand spared the Commodores the execution chamber, but another promising drive stalled after a false start penalty.

The numbers, of course, look like complete domination by Tennessee, and that’s pretty much what happened; Vanderbilt mostly kept the final score from getting completely out of hand by basically playing keep-away in the second half, going on scoring drives of 13 and 20 plays. Clark Lea was once again extremely aggressive (and successful) on fourth down, going 5-for-7; Vanderbilt had more fourth-down attempts than punts, which is a good sign. That said, I’ll be curious to see if this keeps up next season; sure, Lea has been very aggressive over the last few games, but it’s easy to be aggressive when you have nothing to lose — a team that’s already out of bowl contention playing three games where they’re a heavy underdog. It’s a completely different thing to be aggressive when you’re weirdly bogged down in a close game against Northern Illinois — or, hell, an SEC game.

Anyway, I don’t really have a whole lot else to say about this. This was a rough game at the end of a rough season and I’m just gonna give you the stats without a ton of commentary. Let’s move into the offseason, folks.

Passing Stats Passing Comp Att Comp % Yds TD INT Sacks Yds Lost Net Yds Success Rate YPP Passing Comp Att Comp % Yds TD INT Sacks Yds Lost Net Yds Success Rate YPP Mike Wright 16 31 51.60% 197 1 1 2 19 178 33.30% 5.4 Ken Seals 1 1 100.00% 8 0 0 0 0 8 0.00% 8

Rushing Stats Rushing Att Yds YPA TD Success Rate Rushing Att Yds YPA TD Success Rate Rocko Griffin 27 100 3.7 1 40.70% Mike Wright 6 16 2.7 1 16.70% James Ziglor III 1 4 4 0 0.00% Cam Johnson 1 0 0 0 0.00%