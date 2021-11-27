2-9 (0-7)

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

122 (SP+) November 27, 2021

2:45 PM CT

Video: SEC Network

Radio: WQZQ 830 AM/93.3 FM/101.9 FM(Affiliates)

6-5 (3-4)

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

14 (SP+)

So, yeah: Clark Lea’s first season as Vanderbilt’s head football coach comes to a close today as the Vanderbilt Commodores take on the Tennessee Volunteers in the annual rivalry game that the SEC took until 2014 to decide was the season-ending game for both teams. Prior to that, the SEC insisted that Kentucky would be Tennessee’s year-end rivalry game, until Kentucky decided that they wanted to play Louisville to end the season instead.

Mike Wright will get the start at quarterback today, even with Ken Seals purportedly available, in an interesting development as we head into the offseason. I can’t really argue that Wright hasn’t been the more effective of the two this season.

Anyway, if you haven’t noticed from the amount of posting about football that we’ve been doing, we’re about as ready for the season to end as you are. Move on to recruiting and 2022. As always, have fun, expect to win.

