Saturday Predictions: Vanderbilt at Tennessee

So, it’s that time. Vanderbilt ends its 2021 season by traveling to Knoxville to play THOSE WHO SHALL NOT BE NAMED, throwers of French’s mustard bottles.

THEY are a 31-point favorite. What do our writers think?

Tom Stephenson

Vanderbilt’s been playing notably better the past couple of weeks. I mean, last week at Ole Miss it was “goal line interception away from having an onside kick to maybe give ourselves a shot at tying the game,” but that was better than what we expected, wasn’t it?

I will not predict that Tennessee fans will throw objects onto the field but I WILL predict a lot of idiotic complaints about players faking injuries because until no-huddle offenses are outlawed, that’s going to happen you morons.

The Pick: French’s Mustard 38, Vanderbilt 24

The SEC Upset Pick of the Week: Somehow, Florida State is a 3-point underdog at FLORIDA, which is on an interim coach. This is basically saying that an interim coach is better than Dan Mullen, which… well, okay.

Andrew VU ‘04

Oh great. Them. Those French’s Mustard and golfball-throwing, butt-chugging, mullet-luging neighbors to the East.

Short of Mike Wright channeling his inner Patton Robinette, this is likely not going to go our way. On the bright side, we have looked better and better as this season has progressed, and that speaks to the hard work Clark Lea and the boys have put in each and every week. It’s looking more and more like the (distant) future could be bright. As for the present, though... well...

Let’s just view this last week as a mercy killing and move on.

The Pick: Vanderbilt 23 - THOSE WHO SHALL NOT BE NAMED 38.

The SEC Upset Pick of the Week: I know this will be published after Ole Piss already smoked Clanga in the Egg Bowl, but I want it on record that I predicted Ole Piss (+1.5) would smoke Clanga in the Egg Bowl. To satisfy everyone who doesn’t believe me, I’ll also take Kentucky (+3) to roll Louisville like Bobby Petrino’s motorcycle.

PatrickSawyer

I want to do it. I REALLY want to do it. I want to squint at Mike Wright's last two performances and see another big step forward tomorrow. I want to look at backfield tandem of Rocko Griffin and Patrick Smith along with the deep receiving corps of Johnson, Pierce, Abdur-Rahman, Sheppard, Boddie, and BresnaHANDS. Hell, the defense held Ole Miss under most of their averages while making some big stops.

But THEY have...ah screw it. Who cares what those losers have done? The mystique of playing at Neyland has died. The fear of the orange crush is gone. ATFD

The Pick: Vanderbilt 31, THEM 27

The SEC Upset Pick of the Week: Us, duh. I also had Ole Miss over Moo State (see Pick'em). The trifecta is completed by SC over Clemsoning: The Season.