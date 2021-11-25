2021 Staff Pick’em Week 13

Tom is ON FIRE. He has gone 5-2, 6-3, 9-2, and 9-4 to storm out to a 4-game lead. My 4-3, 2-7, 5-6, and 5-8 run over the same time has helped, but 55% for the season is ridiculously good ATS. Paul also had a stellar week at 8-5. VU 04 and Stan both went 7-6. CDA was the inverse at 6-7. Import and I struggled to 5-8 marks.

A trio of games last week had 2 or fewer winners. Prairie View A&M lost by 45 as 44.5 point underdogs. Arkansas kept the Alabama game well within the 20.5 points they were given. Ohio State eviscerated Michigan State by 49 as 19-point favorites and somehow did not prevent the Spartans from extending head coach Mel Tucker for 10 years at a total of $95M with most of it guaranteed. Those games totaled 5 winners at 2, 1, and 2, respectively. The big hit picks (5+ winners) were Vanderbilt (5), Tennessee (5), and Oklahoma (5).

Rivalry week is upon us. In this last week of the regular season, there are 5 SEC-SEC matchups and 4 SEC-ACC bouts. Both Oklahoma and Texas are playing within the Big XII [sic] while the Dealer’s Choice goes back to the B1G since that has been the home of so many games between Top 25 foes this season. Normally, this would be the last week of the Pick’em, but I am planning on doing a Bowl Season edition.

Note: I neglected the last 3 games of the pick set when it was originally sent out. Those lines were shared a couple of hours ago. The picks will be updated as they are received.

The Rules

Normally, the picks are for all SEC games with one dealer’s choice where I get to choose another game to make us pick. With two new teams set to join in “2025” (Who wants to bet that timeline holds up?), Texas and Oklahoma will have all of their games picked, too. The picks will be made AGAINST THE SPREAD. Too many games are easy to pick heads up. Also, this will serve as a PSA for why you should not get into sports gambling, which is especially important with sports gambling being legal in Tennessee now. The lines will be taken from Oddshark’s consensus spread some time Monday, so they may not match what is listed at the time this article is published.

The Standings

WRITER SEASON WEEK 12 W L W L Tom 72 59 9 4 DotP 68 63 5 8 VU 04 67 64 7 6 CDA 66 65 6 7 Stan 65 66 7 6 Paul 61 65 8 5 Import 57 74 5 8

The Picks