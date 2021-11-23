Mike Wright will start at Tennessee

Vanderbilt head coach announced at Tuesday’s press conference that sophomore Mike Wright will start at quarterback at Tennessee on Saturday.

This will mark Wright’s fifth start of the season and of his career, and seemed like an obvious call after last Saturday’s game at Ole Miss. On the season, Wright has completed 77 of 144 passes for 844 yards, with 7 touchdowns and 5 interceptions; in addition, Wright has rushed 79 times for 367 yards.

Additionally, Lea mentioned that Ken Seals will be available for Saturday’s game, and he’s actually listed as an “or” on the depth chart. Seals has started seven games this season, though since midseason he’s only been seen in the first half of the Kentucky game; he did not play at Ole Miss last Saturday. The sophomore looked good as a freshman in 2020 but has struggled in 2021, perhaps being limited by a finger injury that caused him to miss three games.