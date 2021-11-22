Week 12 Football Mail Bag: Call For Submissions

Last week of the season coming up. Rivalry week against THOSE WHO SHALL NOT BE NAMED. Though we played Ole Piss tougher than many expected, the Chuggers are still favored by 30+.

Anyway, I assume you have questions.

Here are the rules of the mail bag:

This is a football mailbag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt football, SEC football, former Big XII football apostate schools, college football, “feetball,” the former Vanderbilt commercial with all the feet in it, and/or Rex Ryan. Post your questions in the comments below today and tomorrow (I will normally post the calls for submissions as reminders on Sunday each week). Just post them in the body of the comment, with the subject line: “Question for the mail bag.” I will collate the best of said emails/questions in the comments, and cull ones that deal with the same topic (so we don’t have to repeat ourselves multiple times weekly). Then, all Anchor of Gold writers will get the opportunity to chime in. The answers will be published on Thursday or Friday. All Anchor of Gold community guidelines apply to the questions. Our basic rule is “don’t be the worst.” Chuggers fans violate this like it’s their birth right. Jeff Green travelled.

...and that’s it.

*Note: Questions about other SEC football teams are welcome, too. We just won’t know as much about them, and will likely respond with juvenile, biased trash talk.