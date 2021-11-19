Report: Vanderbilt guard Peyton Daniels enters the transfer portal

Well, that was quick.

Vanderbilt basketball four-star freshman guard Peyton Daniels has entered the transfer portal, @on3sports has learned https://t.co/St4ensmRGU — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 19, 2021

Source confirms for me that Vanderbilt freshman guard Peyton Daniels has entered the transfer portal — Robbie Weinstein (@rwweinstein) November 19, 2021

It’s three games into the 2021-22 basketball season, and we already have our first entry into the transfer portal. Freshman guard Peyton Daniels, who was averaging 12.7 minutes per game and 3.0 ppg and 3.7 rpg through the first three games of the season, is leaving the program per multiple outlets.

I’m not sure what to think here. A player leaving the program three games into his freshman season almost feels like it has to be primarily for non-basketball reasons, but I could be wrong on that. Daniels was ranked as the #172 prospect in the Class of 2021 per the 247 Sports composite, but he hadn’t been playing much and figured to be in the back end of Vanderbilt’s rotation this season. Vanderbilt did have a bit of a scholarship crunch coming at the end of the season, with 13 players currently on scholarship, only two of them seniors, and four freshmen entering the program.