Vanderbilt Basketball Mail Bag #2: Call For Submissions

We opened the season with stomp-jobs over Alabama and Texas States (respectively). We had both an offensive and defensive identity in those games, played like a team, and didn’t just try to do Scotty versus the world Allen Iverson ball. Then last night happened and we broke former Diamond Dore pitcher Will Clinard.

Welcome to the party. — Andrew VU '04 (@AndrewVU041) November 18, 2021

Anyway, I’m sure you have questions.

Here are the rules of the mail bag:

This is a basketball mail bag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt basketball, SEC basketball, college basketball, and possibly the occasional NBA or general basketball question will be answered.