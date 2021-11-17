After a 2-0 start to the season, the Vanderbilt Commodores return to action tonight as the VCU Rams come to Memorial Gym.

VCU is usually good but they’ve looked extremely unimpressive early this season, narrowly dodging St. Peter’s by a score of 57-54 before losing to Wagner 58-44. You probably haven’t heard of St. Peter’s and Wagner and that’s kind of the point: they haven’t been playing great teams and they’re struggling with them. This is VCU’s first game away from home and it’s also their first game against a decent team.

On Vanderbilt’s end, well, this is probably a step up in competition but less of one than was probably imagined when this game was scheduled. The Commodores dispatched Alabama State in the season opener and pulled away late to beat Texas State on Sunday night, with Scotty Pippen Jr. dropping 30 in the latter game.

Game time is 7 PM CT and you can find it on the SEC Network+ and ESPN+.