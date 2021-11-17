2021 Staff Pick’em Week 12

Things went better this week but were still below average. The staff went 39-38 on the 11-game slate. Tom (9-2) and Stan (7-4) both had tremendous Saturdays. Import made #FadeImport nonprofitable at 6-5. CDA and I were poor at 5-6 but not awful. VU ‘04 slid back a game by going 4-7. Paul was 3-8.

The most painful results came from Mississippi State’s comeback win over favored Auburn, South Carolina losing to Missouri by a FG instead of just 1, and Baylor shocking Oklahoma to win outright. There were only 4 wins out of those 3 games with 2 by Stan and one each for Paul and Tom. The best hauls were Vanderbilt covering against Kentucky, Samford nearly death-rolling Florida, Georgia blasting THEM, Kansas winning as a 30.5-point underdog, and Michigan beating Penn State.

The traditional SoCon Saturday has no SoCon representatives, but Charleston Southern, Prairie View A&M, Tennessee State, South Alabama, Louisiana-Monroe, and New Mexico State are all lined up for their check and butt whipping combo. Eight games involving an SEC team (nine total from the pick set) involve a 3-score spread. Seven have spreads 27-points or greater. Three are greater than 40 points. This week’s picks are more about which teams feel like making a point than they are about predicting on-field matchups or strategies.

The Rules

Normally, the picks are for all SEC games with one dealer’s choice where I get to choose another game to make us pick. With two new teams set to join in “2025” (Who wants to bet that timeline holds up?), Texas and Oklahoma will have all of their games picked, too. The picks will be made AGAINST THE SPREAD. Too many games are easy to pick heads up. Also, this will serve as a PSA for why you should not get into sports gambling, which is especially important with sports gambling being legal in Tennessee now. The lines will be taken from Oddshark’s consensus spread some time Monday, so they may not match what is listed at the time this article is published.

The Standings

WRITER SEASON WEEK 11 W L W L DotP 63 55 5 6 Tom 63 55 9 2 CDA 60 58 5 6 VU04 60 58 4 7 Stan 58 60 7 4 Paul 53 60 3 8 Import 52 66 6 5

The Picks