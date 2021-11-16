Clark Lea says Ken Seals is “day-to-day”

At his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Clark Lea, when asked about Ken Seals’ availability for Saturday’s game against Ole Miss, said that the sophomore quarterback is “day-to-day” due to an injury he suffered last Saturday against Kentucky.

The surprise is that Lea was so forthcoming about the situation: he said that Seals’ injury won’t impact “availability,” but it might impact his performance — a coachspeak way of saying that Seals at about 80% isn’t as good as Mike Wright at 100%. With a team that’s currently 2-8 on the season, either way it doesn’t seem particularly wise to play a guy who isn’t fully healthy when his backup has proved himself perfectly capable, but that may just be me talking.

Lea also mentioned that junior defensive tackle Daevion Davis will have season-ending surgery. As though we needed more things to go wrong right now. You can watch Lea’s full press conference below: