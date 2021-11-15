Tennessee game set for 2:45 PM kickoff

Vanderbilt’s final game of the regular season now has a kickoff time, and it’s a weird one:

2:45 PM Central time? That’s an odd one. Anyway, Vanderbilt closes the season by visiting Neyland Stadium, a place where no one has ever thrown debris on the field because of a call they disagreed with, why would you even imply that in the header photo. The SEC Network will air the game.

Elsewhere in the SEC, well, the Egg Bowl has its usual placement on Thanksgiving night, while Missouri-Arkansas has a 2:30 slot on CBS... on Friday. On Saturday, ESPN leads off with Florida State-Florida and ABC airs Georgia-Georgia Tech (covered under the ACC’s television contract) at 11 AM CT. The Iron Bowl is the 2:30 CBS game. In the evening, Texas A&M visits LSU at 6:00 PM on ESPN, while Clemson-South Carolina is on the SEC Network at 6:30. Kentucky-Louisville (also covered under the ACC’s television contract) is time TBD.