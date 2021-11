Week 11: Saturday College Football Schedule and Open Thread

Vanderbilt hosts Kentucky tonight at 6 PM CT. Until then, well, there’s other football to watch. While it’s Week 11 (of 13) in FBS, this is the last week of the regular season in Division II, Division III, and NAIA. Watch some of those teams while you still can, I guess.

Or just watch SEC games, I don’t know. Here’s your schedule.

11:00 AM CT

Michigan at Penn State (ABC)

Oklahoma at Baylor (FOX)

Mississippi State at Auburn (ESPN)

Northwestern at Wisconsin (ESPN2)

West Virginia at Kansas State (FS1)

Bucknell at Army (CBS Sports)

New Mexico State at Alabama (SEC Network)

UConn at Clemson (ACC Network)

Rutgers at Indiana (BTN)

UCF at SMU (ESPNU)

Syracuse at Louisville (ESPN3)

Samford at Florida (SEC Network+)

East Carolina at Memphis (ESPN+)

Houston at Temple (ESPN+)

Maine at UMass (NESN+)

12:00 PM CT

Greensboro at Maryville (stream)

12:30 PM CT

Carson-Newman at Tusculum (stream)

Cumberland at Georgetown (stream)

1:00 PM CT

Utah at Arizona (Pac-12 Network)

Western Kentucky at Rice (ESPN+)

Georgia State at Coastal Carolina (ESPN+)

East Tennessee State at Western Carolina (ESPN3)

Hendrix at Sewanee (stream)

Birmingham-Southern at Millsaps (stream)

1:30 PM CT

South Alabama at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

UT Martin at Tennessee Tech (ESPN+)

Campbellsville at Bethel (stream)

2:00 PM CT

Georgia Southern at Texas State (ESPN+)

Austin Peay at Tennessee State (ESPN+)

Chattanooga at Mercer (ESPN+)

Rhodes at Trinity (stream)

2:30 PM CT

Georgia at Tennessee (CBS)

Purdue at Ohio State (ABC)

Miami at Florida State (ESPN)

Iowa State at Texas Tech (ESPN2)

UAB at Marshall (CBS Sports)

Duke at Virginia Tech (ACC Network)

Minnesota at Iowa (BTN)

Boston College at Georgia Tech (ESPN3)

Florida International at Middle Tennessee (ESPN3)

Southern Miss at UTSA (ESPN+)

Florida Atlantic at Old Dominion (ESPN+)

UL Lafayette at Troy (ESPN+)

Charlotte at Louisiana Tech (Stadium)

3:00 PM CT

Maryland at Michigan State (FOX)

South Carolina at Missouri (SEC Network)

Tulsa at Tulane (ESPNU)

UTEP at North Texas (ESPN+)

Hawaii at UNLV (PPV)

4:00 PM CT

Arkansas State at UL Monroe (ESPN+)

4:30 PM CT

Stanford at Oregon State (Pac-12 Network)

6:00 PM CT

Texas A&M at Ole Miss (ESPN)

Arizona State at Washington (FS1)

Air Force at Colorado State (CBS Sports)

New Mexico at Fresno State (Stadium)

6:30 PM CT

7:00 PM CT

8:00 PM CT

Colorado at UCLA (Pac-12 Network)

9:30 PM CT