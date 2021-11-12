Vanderbilt unveils facilities renderings and details of Vandy United campaign

Oh, okay, so Vanderbilt is serious about this.

That’s the vision for Vandy United, the $300 million campaign that Vanderbilt announced earlier this year, which until today was light on details. Today came more specifics: new operations centers for football and basketball, along with upgrades to the seating areas in the north and south end zones at (corporate sponsor to be determined) Vanderbilt Stadium, new locker rooms, a new indoor practice facility for football, and an expansion to the McGugin Center. Vanderbilt also released artist’s renderings of the new facilities, and that building behind the end zone seating area looks really imposing and very battleship-like. (The obvious inaccuracy in the renderings is that there appear to be no visiting fans at Vanderbilt Stadium, something that we would love if it ever happened but we know that’s inaccurate.)

Well done, Vanderbilt. Now, let’s see how long it takes for these things to actually be built, but at least there’s a real plan here.