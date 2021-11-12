Saturday Predictions: Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky

The Commodores go against Kentucky this weekend in what’s historically a battle of basketball-seasoners. Kentucky started hot but has tailed off a bit due to losses against Clanga and THEM. But Mark Stoops team is still a dangerous one and it will be a tough chore for the Commodores to beat them, even at home.

What say the writers?

Tom Stephenson

It is of course extremely fitting that this game is taking place after basketball season has started for both schools, and like the basketball team, Kentucky’s football team lost the last time out... in fact, they’ve lost their last three games, with last Saturday’s 45-42 loss to Tennessee being the coup de grace.

That said, no, I don’t see Vanderbilt winning this game. I am looking forward to watching the basketball team play Texas State on Sunday more than I am looking forward to this.

The Pick: Kentucky 24, Vanderbilt 7

The SEC Upset Pick of the Week: Since we’re now counting Oklahoma as an SEC team, they’re losing at Baylor this weekend.

Andrew VU ‘04

Oh sweet baby Jebus, we’re still doing feetball? No. I’m not going to let this get me down. I saw some good things from the shooty hoops team, so it is officially shooty hoops season in my mind.

John Calipari has yet another roster filled with young future NBA stars that he has to Frankenstein’s monster into an actual cohesive unit by the time the stop taking classes at all and meet with agents in secret (college basketball eligibility rules are ridiculous for the one and done types). Will he be able to do it? Well, they lost their first game to Duke, but kept it close, so... maybe?

Meanwhile Jerry Stackhouse (nee Anton LaVey) brought in former Detroit Pistons head coach Michael Curry, and dare I say, our boys looked like a well-coached team on both sides of the court? Of course, it was against a team they were physically and athletically superior to in Ramajama State. Scotty Pippen, Jr. is still our closer, but it looks like he finally has help in Myles Stute, Jordan Wright, and Jamaine Mann. Will we have Liam Robbins back? Tough to say. I’ll do this pick as if he’s still on the shelf for a week.

The Pick: Vanderbilt 89 - Kentucky 87. That’s right. Take that, Coach Cal, you slimy bastard!

*Note: The football team is going to get the crap kicked out of them. It won’t be close.

The SEC Upset Pick of the Week: The South Cackalacky Game Penises are going to destroy the Missourah (spits) Tigers in the SEC-Big XII Challenge.

Patrick Sawyer

Kentucky has struggled with turnovers. The one redeeming quality of the Vanderbilt defense has been creating turnovers. Being +2 or better on turnovers is probably the only hope the Commodores have.

Kentucky may have lost their last 3 (Vandy is on a 4-game skid), but they have lost to Georgia by 45 fewer points and to Moo State by 25 fewer points. There have been some glimmers of hope for Vandy in the SC and Missourah games. Those are bad SEC teams. Kentucky is average but with a couple major flaws.

The Pick: Vanderbilt 17, Kentucky 31

The SEC Upset Pick of the Week: I can think of no logical reason why Missourah is favored over South Carolina. The Game Penises are going to pound them.

Stan Overby

I’m being optimistic on this one, because Kentucky is like Vanderbilt in a lot of ways with football. They kind of care, but they mostly don’t. The difference is that I think Mark Stoops is a very solid coach. I say he’s solid, I don’t think he’s elite. But it’s enough for me to call this a win for the Wildcats against our Commodores who are still trying to find their way.

The Pick: Kentucky 28 - Vanderbilt 20

The SEC Upset Pick of the Week: Ole Miss over A&M, because I just ain’t picking THEM over Georgia.