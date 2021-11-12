2021 Staff Pick’em Week 11

The collective tally was 25-38 for the week. Only Tom (6-3) and Paul (5-4) were better than .500. I dropped the worst record at 2-7. Everyone else was 3-6. Yes, it was ugly. The season standings also got more bunched up with Tom jumping into the mix at the top on the back of successive excellent weeks. Tom joins CDA and VU 04 within 4 games of my lead. Paul is ~5 games back. Being off schedule makes it a little trickier to determine.

The worst games were Florida at South Carolina where only Tom was correct along with Texas A&M at Auburn, Missouri at Georgia, Alabama at LSU, and Michigan State at Purdue where only two staffers cashed.

Next week, we are doubling down on “go big or go home” opportunities. Two games are 6 to 1 while 5 games are 5 to 2. With 11 games, that leaves 4 games at the 4 to 3 split. With only 3 weeks left in the regular season, every game is going to matter. Having 4-person race at the top makes sorting through scenarios too tricky but also means there are more ways for this to get wacky.

The Rules

Normally, the picks are for all SEC games with one dealer’s choice where I get to choose another game to make us pick. With two new teams set to join in “2025” (Who wants to bet that timeline holds up?), Texas and Oklahoma will have all of their games picked, too. The picks will be made AGAINST THE SPREAD. Too many games are easy to pick heads up. Also, this will serve as a PSA for why you should not get into sports gambling, which is especially important with sports gambling being legal in Tennessee now. The lines will be taken from Oddshark’s consensus spread some time Monday, so they may not match what is listed at the time this article is published.

The Standings

WRITER SEASON WEEK 10 W L W L DotP 58 49 2 7 VU04 56 51 3 6 CDA 55 52 3 6 Tom 54 53 6 3 Paul 50 52 5 4 Stan 51 56 3 6 Import 46 61 3 6

The Picks