0-1

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

343 (KenPom) November 10, 2021

7:00 PM CT

Video: SEC Network+

Radio: WQZQ 830 AM/93.3 FM/101.9 FM(Affiliates)

0-0

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

77 (KenPom)

Vanderbilt opens its 2021-22 basketball season tonight with a visit from the Alabama State Hornets, who are already 0-1 this season after a 79-74 loss at Western Kentucky last night. In spite of being generally regarded as a bad team, Alabama State actually led that game by as many as 14 points in the first half and led by 11 with just over ten minutes to play.

Anyway, that performance alone makes this seem like a little bit less of a sure thing than it looked a couple of nights ago, though it could just be a reflection of Western Kentucky being coached by Rick Stansbury. Vanderbilt is expected to be without Rodney Chatman and Liam Robbins tonight. This is the first time in a few years that I’m genuinely excited to find out what Vanderbilt has this year. Tonight’s game, like most of the nonconference schedule, will be on the SEC Network+.