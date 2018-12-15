Four days away from the start of the early signing period, Vanderbilt has added its 20th commitment in the 2019 recruiting class.

Brandon Maddox, a 6’4”, 270-pound defensive lineman from North Augusta, SC, by way of Pima Community College in Arizona, announced his commitment to the Commodores on Saturday afternoon. Maddox had 49 tackles in seven games this season, with three sacks and two forced fumbles. He chose Vanderbilt over competing offers from UNLV, Indiana, and Western Kentucky.

247 Sports ranks him as the #19 defensive tackle prospect in the JUCO ranks; Rivals grades him as a three-star recruit, with some minor disagreement over his position (Rivals considers him a defensive end, while 247 counts him as a tackle.) Either way, Maddox figures to push for immediate playing time on a defensive line unit that projects to lose seniors Dare Odeyingbo and Louis Vecchio.

Here’s Maddox’s highlight tape: